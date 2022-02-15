Cruel ending. For the record, the 0-0 in minute 93 was a miracle. The Madrid had survived a terrible siege thanks to his Belgian giant, that Tibu Courtois who stopped with the conviction of what is now known as the best goalkeeper in the world. In that minute 93 they decide the details. And the clumsiness. In the middle of the field he had hazard the idea of ​​improvising a heel strike that led nowhere. The rebound reached Krooswho wanted to oxygenate the pressure without being able to prevent the PSG get the ball back. That’s where the French counterattack came and the landing of Mbappe ‘The terrible’ in the Madrid area, which had been heroically defended by Military Y Praise. Kylian took out his magic top hat and in a brutal slalom left behind Luke and to his own ‘Milli’, beating Courtois by low. the wall of Bree he couldn’t perform any more miracles. The only man on Earth who could beat Tibu today was him. A competitive beast that in minute 94 invents a great goal worthy of a future Golden Ball. A goal that gives wings to PSG but that does not decide anything. Upside down. I think this goal will help the team Ancelotti to come back from the tie. I speak very seriously…

The Bernabeu. Do not forget that this year the rule of goals with double value away from home has been changed. This means that a 0-0 draw would have led to Madrid to speculate in the appointment of March 9 and not to take risks to force, in the worst case, an extension with the public in favor. But it turns out that Madrid doesn’t know how to play that, they don’t handle Italianized football no matter how much their coach is reggiolo. With the 1-0 scoreline, Madrid will take to the field wearing the shirt of the great European nights, of the comebacks that have fueled the legend of this club in the european cup. That goal from Mbappé will force us to play without fear, to throw ourselves on Donnarumma Like there’s no tomorrow The Bernabéu prefers to die on its feet than to die on its knees. It is true that Mbappé will be in front and that they will be missing Casemiro Y Mendy. Well nothing, let them play Marcelo Y Valverde in their places and the team is more offensive and more courageous.

Messi, not even a penalty. I spent the whole day explaining to the Messianics (there are still irreducible ones) that I was not afraid of the Argentine because he is no longer up to these trots. Not only because he has spent seven years accumulating failures in the Championsbut because Messi It has been four years now without scoring a single goal against Madrid. When Mbappé, it could not be another, he took a clear penalty from CarvajalI was afraid he was going to cover my mouth. But Courtois guessed the intention of the current Ballon d’Or (why did they give it to him?) and Leo’s losing streak was prolonged against that rival with a white shirt that has eaten his morale since 2018. That missed penalty by Messi symbolizes injustice hierarchy of PSG. The real star of the sheikh-dollar team is Mbappé and the penalty was given to him. A relief that Kylian didn’t throw it away. Better for Madrid. Messi no longer marks Madrid or a penalty…

Comeback. In the survey of The spar only 37% of those surveyed believed in the comeback on March 9. Well, I’m telling you that on game day, in three weeks, more than 70% will say it’s possible. The Whites’ fans have experienced many nights like that and they know that everything is possible in that ninety minute molto longos. The Vikings of the rock remind me Villajimena de VicalvaroBrothers Jesús and Javier de Carbonero El Mayor (Segovia), César Ferrer and Javier Caireta, that they went until Paris spending his savings convinced of another game and another outcome, of Puchus Romera, Emilio de Tijola and Enrique de Oliva. Everyone thinks that everything is bull until the tail. It is Madrid. It is Europe. It’s the Bernabeu…