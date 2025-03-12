The tibial periostitis is an inflammation of the membrane with vascularization (periosteum) that covers the warm nourishing and sensitizing it. The tibial periostitis or “pain in pimples” is a very frequent injury in corridors, athletes and dancers.

Causes of Tibial Periostitis

Overload or repetitive effort in the tibia

The tibial periostitis appears due to overload or repetitive effort in the tibia and the conjunctive tissues that unite the bone to the muscles. It usually appears if running on hard surfaces, changes of land, if there is flat foot, footfoot, if you are a beginner broker or the training hardens. It can also occur if there are biomechanical problems of the footprint, if inappropriate sports shoes are used or military training is followed.

Symptoms of Tibial Periostitis

Pain in pimples

The main symptom or sign of the tibial periostitis is pain in pimples; in the anterior or posterior part of the tibia. You can feel the palpation. The pain appears gradually. It feels burning and does not end by decreasing intensity or stopping. It can lead to an overload fracture.

Diagnosis of Tibial Periostitis

Physical exam and image tests

For the diagnosis, physical examination, description of symptoms and medical history is usually sufficient but can be confirmed with an x ​​-ray or other image tests to identify other possible causes of pain such as stress fracture.

Treatment and medication of the tibial periostitis

Relative, cold and analgesics

The treatment usually consists of a relative rest, since we must not leave physical activity one hundred percent, but we must avoid situations that cause pain, inflammation or discomfort. Low impact exercises such as swimming or bicycle are recommended. To attenuate the pain it is recommended to apply cold on a towel on the affected area for a maximum of 20 minutes between four and eight times a day for several days.

Analgesics such as paracetamol will also be paid to calm pain.

Tibial Periostitis Prevention

Biomechanical study and other precautions

A means of prevention of the tibial periostitis is a biomechanical study that analyzes the footprint. In addition, it is advised not to overload the area; Choose the right footwear; use templates that absorb the impact; supports for the arc of the foot and perform a strength training to strengthen and stabilize legs, ankles, hips and central legs of the legs.









This article was published at La Vanguardia on November 7, 2020

