Tibet | China has already sent half a million Tibetans to retraining camps this year: “They will feel the care of the Central Committee”

Those working in agriculture are trained as factory workers loyal to the party by military command.

China to transfer hundreds of thousands of Tibetan agricultural workers to military-led retraining centers, where they will be transformed into factory workers obedient to the party.

This is what Jamestown Foundation researchers say report, which the news agency Reuters has supplemented with its own findings in an extensive review. The news agency AFP also reports this.

China’s management has set quotas for masses transferred from agriculture to factory work, both rewards and penalties, depending on how many Tibetans are admitted to factory work through retraining centers.

Last month, the Tibetan local government website mentioned that more than half a million Tibetans participated in the project from January to July this year. That means about fifteen percent of the Tibetan population.

Thousands of them have been displaced outside Tibet. Brokers will receive a higher reward if they transfer Tibetans specifically to retraining centers in other areas.

“This is the most serious and clearest attack on the Tibetan traditional way of life since the Cultural Revolution of 1966-1976 “, the researcher wrote the report Adrian Zenz evaluates Reuters.

The report mentions that Tibetans directed for retraining are “encouraged” to hand over their farms and livestock to the Communist Party, which is leading China.

According to the party’s own mention, the relocation allows people of all ethnic groups to feel “cared for by the party’s central committee”.

It is specifically mentioned that the role of the administration is to take care of the “women, children and parents” of the displaced.

A Tibetan woman in a clothing store in Rebkong in March 2019.­

China’s the State Department assured Reuters that this is not forced labor and that all workers are “volunteers” and receive a “reasonable reward”.

“Forced labor” is a term used by human rights organizations for a similar project in the Xinjiang region. The UN has reported the placement of up to one million Uighurs in similar centers in Xinjiang, also called concentration camps, although this report does not use the term.

According to the report, behind both the Xinjiang and Tibet projects is an influential party boss Chen Quanguo. The education he designed is also ideological and aims to root out the idea of ​​“separatism”.

China has promised to eradicate rural poverty by the end of this year. About 70 percent of Tibetans work in agriculture.

As wage earners, they would raise official statistics showing that China is not only the world’s second largest economy after the United States, but only roughly at the level of Botswana and Mexico, when GDP is calculated per capita.

Party according to the authorities should also “guide the masses through hard work to create a happy life”.

Professor interviewed by Reuters James Leibold says the Chinese leadership sees Tibetans as “lazy, backward, slow, or dirty” and wants to be “marched at the same pace”. In the Chinese guideline mentioned in the report, the party’s intention is to “end the education of people as lazy”.

In Chinese self-documents, the training is also described as “military in nature”. It includes strict discipline, uniforms and military exercises.

The training also includes specific “gratitude exercises” for the party, the report says.