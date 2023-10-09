Gina Marie Rzucidlo and Sherpa Tenjen Lama are still missing

Another tragedy in the world of mountaineering. The 32 year old American Anna Gutu lost her life after being hit by an avalanche while she was attempting to reach the summit of Shisha Pangmathe 14th highest mountain on Earth with its 8,027 meters above sea level.

avalanches on Shisha Pangma. What happened — The tragedy dates back to Saturday afternoon when two large avalanches occurred at 7,600 and 8,000 meters above sea level on the side of the Tibetan mountain that the group of which Anna Gutu was part of had been climbing for days. The young woman was overwhelmed together with her Nepalese guideSherpa Mingmar, and their bodies were recovered several hours later.

The second avalanche, which occurred a few meters from the summit, instead overwhelmed the 45 year old American Gina Marie Rzucidlo and the Sherpa Tenjen Lama, both currently missing. Rzucidlo and Anna Gutu were trying to realize a dream: to become the first American women to have climbed every peak in the world higher than 8,000 meters. Shisha Pangma was the last on the list and perhaps also for this reason, Chinese sources report, the group had decided to continue towards the summit despite the adverse weather conditions and the risk of avalanches.

A few days before the tragedy Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo had climbed together the sixth highest mountain on Earth, the Cho Oyu on the border between China and Nepal and to conquer this important record they had decided to avail themselves of the support of expert guides such as Sherpas Mingmar and Tenjen Lama. The latter, currently missing, is the Sherpa he currently holds the record for climbing 14 peaks of over 8 thousand meters in the space of just 92 days together with the Norwegian Kristin Harila.

Two Italian citizens were saved — October is the month in which the number of climbers ready to tackle the peaks of the Himalayas generally increases, immediately after the end of the monsoon rainy season, and at the time of the two avalanches around 52 people were busy climbing to the summit of Shisha Pangma , including two Italian citizens, Mario Vielmo And Sebastiano Valentiniremained unharmed.