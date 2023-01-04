Tiberio Timperi, the confession to his colleague Diaco: “Time to retire. There’s a life out there”

Tiberio Timperi wants to retire. The conductor of A family morning he confessed during an interview with the Rai 2 program BellaMa’ who will make 40 years of contributions in March, “a long time until I retire”, he said confiding in Pieluigi Diaco.

As it reports Republic, Tiberio Timperi explained during yesterday’s January 3 episode that no matter how much one does the job he is passionate about, “there is life outside”. And apparently, the host can’t wait to experience it. Even if he will be far from a television studio.

A wish, however, seems to have been expressed. At least before saying goodbye to the world of television entertainment: “After so many years I’d like to experience something different. I am grateful for the chance I am given, but I would like to try my hand at other things,” he said. Who knows if a new program for Timperi will arrive before he leaves.