The last episode of the season was aired on Sunday 18 June One Morning with the Family. The program, which will be aired again from September, ended in a completely unexpected way. Tiberio Timperi in fact, he announced that he will leave the lead of the program after 26 years. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Tiberio Timperi will leave One Morning with the Family after 26 years. He himself made the news public during the last episode of the program season, which aired on Sunday 18 June. These were the words that the conductor he addressed to the viewers during the last goodbyes:

We are at the end of this lucky season in terms of ratings. Finishes this edition which for me is the last after 26 years, a sort of second home. I thank you for always welcoming us, I thank the friends of this team that I will meet again in the next adventure, always in this studio of Your business with Michele Guardi. I thank those who gave me the opportunity to be here and also go and touch other strings of this magnificent guitar that is Rai and we will try to play the right music.

According to his words, therefore, Tiberio Timperi will leave One Morning with the Family to jump into a new adventure, the management of Your businessthus taking the place of Except Slim. Following the conductor’s announcement, it also emerged who will be there to replace Tiberio Timperi next year: that’s who will be there.

According to rumors, it seems that instead of Tiberio Tiberi, in the management of One Morning with the Family will arrive Beppe Convertini. He will therefore be at the helm of the program together with Monica Setta and Ingrid Muccitelli.