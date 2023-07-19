“If I think where I started from: the house without radiators, I suffered a lot from that cold as a child“. Tiberio Timperi talks about himself in a long interview with Repubblica between public and private. An important commitment awaits him in September, the conducting of Your facts with Anna Falchi on Rai2: “The planets have aligned. When Salvo Sottile was entrusted with a prime-time program on Rai 3, they called me about your business”.

A professional path, his, which convinced his father not without some effort. His parent wanted him to graduate, but after his success at Rai, things changed: “He only took me seriously after I moved to Rai, I discovered that he kept the articles about me. Simple education: behave yourself, do well in school and don’t let the police call us. Dad was correct to the point of self-harm.”

The discourse on the mother and the words on the not very comfortable childhood are different: “Mom died young, she was closed, she didn’t express herself, I dreamed of the caresses that my aunt gave my cousin. It was a life without superstructures, a step above poverty. I know what hunger is, the desire to arrive. I lived in a building in Piazza Vittorio that smelled of gravy, I grew up with the values ​​of the past […]”