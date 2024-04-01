On the occasion of our exclusive tour at the TCE and EUPG of Bridgestone in Rome and the surrounding area (here is the story of our experience), we had the opportunity to have a chat with Emilio Tiberius, who for some years now has held the roles of Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operation Officer of Bridgestone for the EMIA area. What does this mean? That everything relating to production, supply chain, procurement, research and development, quality, environment, health and safety in relation to Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa is his responsibility.

Italy is a pride

A vast area to be interested in therefore, but very solid roots based in Italy, precisely that Italy in which Bridgestone bases its European operations and not only given the presence of its headquarters near Rome. “As an Italian manager, I am immensely proud the possibility of directing research and development activities for the EMEA area from Rome and the fact that the heart of Bridgestone innovation is located right here in Italy – Tiberius told us – The Rome office allows us to draw on a rich pool of local and international talent. Italy has a long-standing reputation for its excellence in engineering and technology and our presence in Rome allows us to attract high-level professionals who are passionately committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in our products.”

The advantages of the Roman complex

But this is not the only plus offered by Italy towards Bridgestone. Because in recent days we have told you how much it is advantageous for the Japanese company to be able to count on a series of structures so close to each other, from TCE to EUPG. And Tiberius also agrees with us from this point of view: “One of the main advantages of our research and development center in Castel Romano is its proximity to the testing center, which is located a few kilometers away, the presence within the technical center of a plant and some functions adjacent to Research and development and well integrated with it. This allows us to simplify the entire tire development process, from initial design to prototyping, up to the testing phase. By consolidating these critical functions, we can accelerate the development cycle, quickly responding to the evolving needs of automakers and discerning consumers.”

Investment strategy

In light of all these corporate benefits, it is reasonable to expect that Bridgestone will decide to invest in Italy over the next few years. And so it will be, as confirmed by Tiberius himself: “Bridgestone's recent investment in Spain reflects our overall ambition to elevate EMEA manufacturing and R&D to the pinnacle of excellence and sustainability. As far as R&D is concerned, over the last five years Bridgestone has allocated significant resources for a total of 530 million euros, to make our research and development center in Rome a landmark for innovation in the mobility sector. On the production side, our investment strategy is not limited to Spain alone, but includes all our plants in the EMEA region, including Italy“.

Bridgestone in Italy: not just Rome

Of course, EMEA does not mean just Italy. Just as Italy does not just mean Rome: “In addition to our research and development center in Rome, Italy plays a fundamental role within Bridgestone's manufacturing strategies. Our factory Bari It boasts a production of over 18,000 tires per day and over the last three years we have invested over 50 million euros to improve the efficiency and sustainability of this facility.” And just speaking of sustainabilityhere the discussion returns to focus on the company complex located in the capital: “An example of this commitment is the plant present within the Castel Romano technical center, which already operates entirely with electricity from renewable sources. The plant has also received the prestigious ISCC+ certification, underlining our commitment to rigorous environmental standards and best industrial practices.”