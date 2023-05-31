Antonio Tiberi’s debut with the new Bahrain-Victorious jersey is approaching, the 21-year-old from Lazio who terminated his contract with Trek-Segafredo following the bad news story that involved him last year (the news had come out at the end of February): Tiberi had killed a cat in San Marino (where he lives) with an air rifle. The decision to terminate the contract came “after the rider’s actions during his suspension did not meet our criteria for a return to competition,” Trek-Segafredo said. Tiberi, junior 2019 time trial world champion, then agreed with Bahrain-Victorious for a transfer during the current season, before the canonical window of August 1st: the first commitment, barring changes in plans, will be the Tour of Switzerland from 11 to 18 June.