The paths of Antonio Tiberi and Trek-Segafredo are destined to separate, the thing was in the air. And according to what appears in the last few days, an agreement has been found for a termination of the contract which was to be concluded in 2024, and which instead, barring surprises, will be anticipated. Maybe this Saturday everything will be finalized for the resolution. All this after a good start to the season for the 21-year-old from Lazio (two top ten in the World Tour between Down Under and the UAE Tour) before the explosion of the case: last year Tiberi in San Marino had killed a cat shooting 70 meters away with a air gun. And since the news was public at the end of February, the team suspended him for 20 days and then stopped racing. What future now for him? The athlete’s agents, brothers Alex and Johnny Carera, are working in this direction and several World Tour teams have expressed their interest, starting with Bora-Hansgrohe, Astana, and Dsm. For a contract that will already start this season. Even if at the moment it is Bahrain-Victorious that appears to have the advantage. But the situation is evolving.