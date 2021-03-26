Tiare It is the new face that makes its way into the musical environment after the resounding success of “Evaluna”, the song with which he began his artistic career.

This time, the Peruvian-Venezuelan singer premiered her song “Lines of your hand”, which is her first romantic composition. “It’s inspired by all those super cheesy books and all those movies that I watch,” she revealed.

In an interview for La República, the 16-year-old singer-songwriter tells us about the challenges she has to face to build her musical career while alternating with her school studies, and also reveals what goals she has set for herself.

You have just released “Lines of your hand”, tell us a bit.

Amazing. Well, I did an Instagram live to receive “Lines from your hand”, it was very nice because I had the closest people with me in the live.

What were you inspired by to create this song?

The truth is that I have just turned 16, so I don’t have many experiences in love, to say nothing. This is my first love song, it’s inspired by all those super cheesy books and all those movies that I watch on Netflix at 3 in the morning and all those stories that I make in my head at night. I think that something very important about being a singer-songwriter is being able to create fiction and be able to create your own stories, tell them as if you had lived them. To be able to transmit that, to be able to sing as if you had lived it and that people believe you …

In addition, this song has the participation of Alean Imbert (Franco de Vita’s pianist).

Yes, an honor to be able to work with him. When ‘Periko’, my producer, told me that we were going to have the opportunity to work with him and he was sending me the piano arrangements, it was incredible. It was as if we were already connected, from the first idea it was all incredible.

You are 16 years old, since when did you dedicate yourself to music?

I was born in Venezuela, at 3 years old I started dancing flamenco, at 4 years old I started in musical theater (there I started a little in music), at 9 years old, due to the situation in Venezuela, I moved to Lima, I started to educate in the voice and in music theory. That’s when I fell in love with music and started singing in mini shows with my academy and everything progressed with a lot of work. It was quite a process and from there I started to compose my own songs.

How was your first presentation?

I remember perfectly, apart from my musical theater presentations, the first show I did was at my academy. There were like fifty people, I was 9 years old and I was singing a Rio Roma song, a terrible song for me, for my age (laughs).

I remember a year ago my brother confessed to me and told me: ‘You sang horrible’ (laughs), but hey, I stood super proud and from there I got better.

You ventured into the artistic environment with your song “Evaluna.”

I can’t be more grateful to “Evaluna”, it was a song that had a super human and organic composition process because I wrote it here (in her room) in my bed, at 3 in the morning, without knowing that it was going to be my first song and that it would open so many doors for me.

I wrote it in such a human way, it was inspired by all those little, insignificant things that are the most beautiful, that sometimes seem super silly, but in the end they are the most special.

How is the interaction with your followers?

The truth is that everything has been very fast. I love it when they write to me on Instagram, when they send me videos like: ‘My grandmother loves your song’ or singing a song while cooking.

Once this story came to me of a woman who was pregnant, had lost a girl and had not been able to have more children. Then she got pregnant and gave her daughter Evaluna, so she was going to be a year old (the girl) and just my song “Evaluna” came out… she wrote to me and it was too exciting.

You are working on the production of your first album, how are you going with it?

Yes, my first album as a singer-songwriter. The challenge, more than the pandemic, is to be in school. My biggest challenge now is to be able to balance school with the production of the album because I am the total composer of my songs, so not everything is rosy, sometimes I don’t have the muse, I don’t have the inspiration to write songs.

Thank God I already have about seven songs written. These last few weeks have been very hard for me, I have not been able to write a few things, but this launch of “Lines in your hand” has helped me find that strength that I have under my skin to move forward and continue in this dream .

How is your inspiration process?

It is simpler than it seems. There are times when I watch a movie and I get inspired because it was too pretty or sometimes, like it happened to me in “Evaluna”, I was watching videos or I just said: ‘I’m going to sit down and write a song.’

Other times (like in recent weeks) I sit down to write because they were asking me for a song, but it didn’t come out because sometimes forced things don’t come out.

You tell me that you are the composer of all your songs, have you ever considered working with another person to compose your songs?

Yes, ‘Periko’, who is my manager, helps me a lot with the production theme and with the instrumental theme of the songs. It has also helped me sometimes with the lyrics, but in the end I end up doing them the way I want (laughs).

Yes I have written a couple of songs with some friends. I am open to everything, but for now I am with my own songs. If at any time I need help, I am open to new ideas.

“Lines of your hand” is a pop ballad, did you choose this genre from the beginning?

My songs are very different from each other. My album has a pattern in the sense of lyrics and meanings, but not much in the sense of genres. You listen to “Evaluna” and “Lines of your hand” and they are very different songs, but they all revolve around pop because it is the genre with which I grew up.

But I have been working on some Spanish songs, like I dance flamenco since I was 3 years old. I am exploring to see what genres and to find my essence. I have to explore to find out what Tiare is, because I’m just getting started.

Who would you like to collaborate with?

I have to say that my dream is to make a song with Kany García, with Pablo Alborán as well. They are my idols of Spanish music, I love them.

What are your next projects?

My projects are to continue releasing singles throughout this year. We will be doing songs a month and a half apart, to close everything with a flourish at the beginning of next year, close my first album as a singer-songwriter.

What is your dream?

I have many dreams, but one of the most important is to be able to reach the Latin Grammys and also for people to listen to my music internationally. That they can hear my stories and what I have to say to the world. I love when someone sings a lyric that I wrote, it is an incredible feeling.

