Tianwen-1 is the probe that China has sent to Mars and that he is about to land on the Red Planet. This maneuver is usually classified by aeronautical experts as “seven minutes of terror”, since it is the time that elapses since the descent begins of the ship and you lose contact with it until it lands on the ground and the signals begin to be received on Earth.

So, in that period of time there is no communication with the vehicle, which triggers uncertainty about the achievement or not of the mission. As reported this Friday by the Chinese space agency (CNSA), the deadline to attempt the descent and grounding will begin first thing on Saturday and is expected to conclude on the 19th. If successful, it will be a huge support to the space exploration program of the Asian giant.

Plain area

The Chinese probe launched in July 2020 and reached Mars in February this year. Since that time, it has remained in orbit without incident. Now, according to the CNSA, “he plans to cstart the descent attempt from the early hours of the morning of May 15, Beijing time, May 19 “.

Tianwen-1 will attempt to land on a plain known as Utopia Planitia. It is a large crater that was formed millions of years ago by the impact of a meteorite. It is a place that favors landing, since there is more atmosphere to be a low elevated area and will slow down the module’s descent due to friction with the air.

First attempt

The mission consists of three modules: the orbiter, the lander and a rover robot, the Zhurong. It is the first time that China has tried to land on Mars. This is a complicated task, since only half of the tests have been successful.