The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoofficially handed over on March 28 the “Estafeta Pass” to the state of Guerrero to carry out the 48th edition of the Tourist Market.

“My best wishes so that the Tianguis Turístico 2024 in Acapulco, Guerrero, in the first quarter of 2024 also has a positive impact,” he said. Miguel Torruco Marques.

For his part, Evelyn Salgado PinedaGovernor of Guerrero, thanked such a warm and high delivery of the post of the most representative tourism event in Mexico at a national and international level.

During the relay event, Sheinbaum announced that Mexico City won three awards:

“Best urban dress”, “Best heritage city to enjoy and live our history” and “Best city to pass the doors of the Tianguis Turístico to the public”.