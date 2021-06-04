The platform La Cueva Music joined the projects of the urban singer Gianluca Zanelatto, the music producer TIAN Y Gianvíctor, of the duo The Cave, to release the single “Impulse Sessions 002”, a co-production that was released on May 28.

Originally, the song was worked by TIAN and Gianvíctor Cueva as a continuation of “Impulse 001”, theme releasing two months ago. However, the project was joined by the Uruguayan-Paraguayan singer-songwriter Gianluca Zanelatto, who has lived in Peru for more than a decade.

Launched under the La Cueva Music brand, a platform that seeks to promote the growth of independent artists, the single “Impulse Sessions 002”, performed by TIAN Y Gianluca Zanelatto, talk about how sometimes it is better to let go of a relationship without a future accepting the image that the other person involved takes of you.

The lyrics turn out to be melancholic but direct and TIANAs a music producer, he adds a spatial and danceable aura at the same time, which is complemented by the vocal performance in falsetto by Gianluca Zanelatto. This creates an interesting piece of experimental reggaeton.

Before the announcement of the premiere of “Impulse Sessions 002”, one of the first to react was the Peruvian singer-songwriter Naïa Valdez, with a message of encouragement left on the profile of the singer. “Pina Colada” Y “Sand”. The Peruvian duo Inti and Vicente, the pop duo, also joined the public recognition.

