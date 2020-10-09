Tiago Mendes is no longer coach of the Portuguese Vitoria de Guimaraes. The former Atlético de Madrid footballer enjoyed his first experience on a bench as first coach, but has had to put an end to his stage in The Pathfinders. From Portugal, Tiago’s discrepancies with the board are pointed out due to the reinforcements carried out as the main cause.

The club has issued a harsh statement announcing the departure of the 39-year-old coach. In this note they announce their surprise at Tiago’s decision and justify their decision as an act of “insecurity.” “Taking into account that all decisions made in relation to the main team had the participation and agreement of the coach and that he always had total autonomy to exercise his leadership, the Administration believes that a position of this nature, even at the beginning of the season and within a week of the coach attending the UEFA Pro course, can only be received as a manifestation of insecurity which is incompatible with the Vitória SC “, reads part of the statement.

The Portuguese coach had led Vitoria in three games with a balance of one victory (to Paços Ferreira); a draw against Rio Ave and a defeat. In his debut against Os Belenenses. Tiago, who hung up his boots in 2017, there was a campaign in the Atlético de Madrid organization chart with Cholo Simeone and Mono Burgos. After collaborating since then in the Portugal U-20 team, he decided to accept the offer to coach Vitoria de Guimaraes in the NOS league. The Portuguese was on Peter Lim’s agenda to occupy the Valencian bench but finally Javi Gracia was chosen.