The press calls him a ‘citizen of the world’ because his mother is Brazilian and his father, Chilean. He has lived in both countries, and in recent years has moved between Mexico and the United States.

Tiago Correa spends his last days in our country, where he arrived to be part of Half Sisters, a film directed by Ani Alva and in which he acts alongside Gianella Neyra and Magdyel Ugaz, who make their debut as producers.

Peruvian ribbon. Gianella, Ani Alva and Magdyel Ugaz. Photo: broadcast

“I met Magdyel at the San Antonio de los Baños school in Cuba, the best film school in the world. It was a very intense day, and with Magdyel we promised that one day we would translate that technique into a set. The story is beautiful, it speaks of what today’s woman is in the world, of broken family relationships and that they can recover. Ani has directed it with great sensitivity. It is a delusional comedy with a lot of depth ”, says the actor and director, whom we saw as Ernesto de la Mora as a young man in ‘La casa de las flores’.

With a project that still cannot release, Correa believes that Hollywood it provokes a challenge “to get me out of my comfort zone. It does not obsess me to the point of losing sleep, but it is certainly one of the three most important industries in the world. And if the time comes, I would be interested in hugging him and playing that challenge. I have never believed in goals, but I have believed in life objectives. My thing is to do quality things, it doesn’t take away my sleep, but as in football, it would be like going to play in the European League ”.

Tiago points out that the pandemic made him rethink whether acting was actually his thing. He points out that he came out more than convinced.

“Confinement allowed me to question whether my decision to embrace this beautiful job that is the performance and as a storyteller she had been successful. I came from a very strong rhythm, and from one moment to another everything stopped and the industry market stopped as well. This forced me to question myself. I am fortunate to do what I like, I think that (the actors) have an important role to present what happens in other lives, also ours and to entertain. I like what I do and I enjoy it. And I had time for myself, to get closer to my friends and I also cleaned friends.

When you go at such a fast pace, you have to work and work to be able to have all the comforts you want, meet your needs and have little time to wonder who you want to be around, and it is natural to pass a filter and get closer to the people who really wishes by his side ”.

