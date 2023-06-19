The American, who beat Struff, becomes the 181st top 10 in history. Queen’s, here we are: Musetti immediately on the field making his debut against the British Choinski
A splendid Frances Tiafoe, very good throughout the week, beat Jan-Lennard Struff (4-6 7-6 7-6) in the final on grass in Stuttgart in 2 hours and 9 minutes, also canceling a match point and damping the enthusiasm of the landlord, who really toyed with the idea of winning in front of his people. Tomorrow Tiafoe will be the 181st top 10 in history, the 33rd American, second in the top ten behind Taylor Fritz, eighth. The American had the upper hand in the two decisive tie breaks, resisting 28 aces from Struff, who really did his best to take home this tournament, but the German confirms himself as a truly dangerous client on the grass. For Tiafoe it is the third title of his career after the success on the outdoor hard court of Delray Beach 2018 and the one on clay in Houston this year.
‘s HERTOgenbosh
—
In the Netherlands, always on grass, triumph for the landlord Tallon Griekspoor, who conquered the second title of his ATP career by winning the ‘s-Hertogenbosch tournament, becoming the fourth representative of his country to succeed after Richard Krajicek (1994, 1997 ), Sjeng Schalken (2002, 2003) and Tim van Rijthoven (2022). Beat the Australian Jordan Thompson in comeback for 6-7 (4) 7-6 (3) 6-3 after a good game, which lasted two hours and 37 minutes. Tomorrow debut at Queen’s for Lorenzo Musetti, seeded number 6, against the British wild card Jan Choinski, 27-year-old number 170 in the world (no previous). For the winner, possible round of 16 against the American Ben Shelton.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Tiafoe #wins #Stuttgart #Griekspoor #prevails #sHertogenbosh
Leave a Reply