A splendid Frances Tiafoe, very good throughout the week, beat Jan-Lennard Struff (4-6 7-6 7-6) in the final on grass in Stuttgart in 2 hours and 9 minutes, also canceling a match point and damping the enthusiasm of the landlord, who really toyed with the idea of ​​winning in front of his people. Tomorrow Tiafoe will be the 181st top 10 in history, the 33rd American, second in the top ten behind Taylor Fritz, eighth. The American had the upper hand in the two decisive tie breaks, resisting 28 aces from Struff, who really did his best to take home this tournament, but the German confirms himself as a truly dangerous client on the grass. For Tiafoe it is the third title of his career after the success on the outdoor hard court of Delray Beach 2018 and the one on clay in Houston this year.