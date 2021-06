Tiafoe, what magic! Tsitsipas goes ko in three sets: the highlights

Stefanos Tsitsipas, for the third time (out of 4 career appearances), greets Wimbledon in the 1st round. To eliminate the seed number 3 of the tournament was the American number 57 of the world Frances Tiafoe: landslide victory in three sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-3) after 2 hours of play. Watch the highlights

