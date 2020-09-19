Ends the first day of CrossFit Games 2020 online with two more events, Damn Diane and 1000 meters rowing in the shortest time possible.

The first two tests left a classification that we are not used to with athletes like Patrick Vellner or Katrin Davidsdottir out of the top 10.

By completing the day with two more events these athletes have regained positions and cannot be ruled out as bets for the top 5.

Tia Clair Toomey’s domain

The australian has not lost its hunger for being the Fittest on Earth 2020 and has swept the top spot in the first three Games events. He has only loosened in the 1000 m of rowing, finishing in 6th place, but continues to prove that she is the most regular athlete of all.

Brooke wells it is second and its worst position is 10th. With these results she shows that she has prepared well in 2020. In third position we have another American athlete,. Amanda barnhart, 7th at CrossFit Games 2019, her worst position was 22nd in the Friendly Fran.

“Mom” Saunders is fourth 10 points behind Barnhart. The Australian has suffered in Damn Diane’s handstand push-ups and the 1000m rowing in part because being short is a disadvantage on this machine. Despite the result in this test, Sauders is leaving us in awe of her level after being a mother just over a year ago.

Finally, in 5 position we have Dani speegle that after playing in the thrusters and chest to bar of the first event, she has recovered positions and is a serious candidate to be part of the gold quintet.

Amazing Mat Fraser

In the men’s division the most regular athlete is still Mathew Fraser. He destroyed the first event taking 47 seconds of difference to the second competitor. In the Front Squat MR test he has set a personal record for lifting, and in the third test he has shown again that he comes with the intention of continuing to be the best. Finally, in rowing, despite not being his strong point, he had a more than decent 8th place.

In second position we find Noah ohlsen. Despite not being such a regular athlete during the 4 tests, has achieved two second positions that allow you to hold on to the top.

The third place has been a surprise. The australian Bayden brown has managed to stay among the top 10 results during three events.

4th position is for Jeffrey adler who had a great performance during the Open.

By last, Jonne koski He is in fifth place, recovered from his knee injury and ready for the Ranch.

