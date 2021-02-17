The steel business remains a part of the Thyssenkrupp industrial group. The company has broken off talks about the takeover by Liberty Steel. Now it should go on on its own.

Thyssenkrupp does not want to sell its steel subsidiary to its British competitor Liberty Steel. The negotiations had ended, Thyssenkrupp announced on Wednesday evening.

“We opened the door for negotiations, but in the end our ideas about the corporate value and structure of the transaction were far apart. We have therefore decided to end the talks, ”said CFO Klaus Keysberg. Thyssenkrupp will now continue to develop the steel business on its own.

Liberty wants to keep the door open. The company had submitted a non-binding offer for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in mid-October. Thyssenkrupp had announced that it would also examine a spin-off and continued operation on its own. Together, the two steel mills would have forged the second largest industry giant in Europe behind ArcelorMittal Europe.

For years, the industry has suffered from overcapacity, cheap imports from the Far East and increasingly stringent climate protection requirements. Heavy industry came under even greater pressure due to the corona crisis. However, the situation has recovered somewhat in recent months. Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe benefited from the increased demand, especially from the automotive industry and higher steel prices.

The employee representatives and IG Metall were skeptical from the start. They insisted on the collective agreements to protect around 27,000 employees and maintain the locations. Liberty said so too. But questions remained open. “Liberty has an idea. But it is unclear how this should be financed, ”said NRW-IG Metall boss Knut Giesler two weeks ago in an interview with the Reuters news agency. It is also not clear whether it is a sustainable concept.

Negotiations have made slow progress recently. Thyssenkrupp boss Martina Merz emphasized at the annual general meeting at the beginning of the month that there were still various points that had to be clarified. Shortly afterwards Keysberg made it clear that Thyssenkrupp would not co-finance a takeover of the steel business. And on Tuesday it was Chief Steel Officer Bernhard Osburg who said they were ready for consolidation, but the concept had to fit.