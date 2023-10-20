IIn the poker game surrounding the future of the steel division of the Essen-based Thyssen Krupp Group, Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky is breaking his silence. “We are firmly convinced that our group is a suitable candidate for joining Thyssen-Krupp Steel Europe,” said a spokesman for Kretinsky’s Prague energy holding company EPH to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Marcus Theurer Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The largest German steel company is being offered “financial strength and strategic synergies” in the upcoming billion-dollar switch to climate-friendly production processes. It is the first time that Kretinsky has made public his interest in the traditional steel manufacturer from the Ruhr area.