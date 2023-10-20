IIn the poker game surrounding the future of the steel division of the Essen-based Thyssen Krupp Group, Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky is breaking his silence. “We are firmly convinced that our group is a suitable candidate for joining Thyssen-Krupp Steel Europe,” said a spokesman for Kretinsky’s Prague energy holding company EPH to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
The largest German steel company is being offered “financial strength and strategic synergies” in the upcoming billion-dollar switch to climate-friendly production processes. It is the first time that Kretinsky has made public his interest in the traditional steel manufacturer from the Ruhr area.
