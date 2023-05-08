“The most common symptom is a lump that feels between your fingers if you touch the neck or a painless swellingcommonly defined goiterwhich appears in the neck and gets bigger and bigger, in some cases until the esophagus or trachea is compressed, thus causing difficulty in swallowing or breathing – he says Luciano Pezzullo, head of thyroid surgery at the National Institute for the Study and Treatment of Tumors in Naples -. However, not all thyroid nodules hide forms of cancer, on the contrary: they are often the sign of the so-called thyroid hyperplasia, which is a benign form of glandular growth. It is estimated that less than 5% of thyroid nodules actually hide a tumor.