There thyroid it is a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland located in the neck, in front of the trachea, responsible for the production of hormones essential for regulating many physiological functions, from blood pressure to calcium and body temperature. Its function is controlled by the pituitary gland which plays a fundamental role in maintaining the body’s balance. However, the thyroid can be affected by various pathologies, including tumors, which can be benign or malignant.

Thyroid cancer on the rise among young people: causes and prevention

A recent study by the National Cancer Institute highlighted a worrying increase in cases of thyroid cancer in the Generation those born between the ’60s and the ’80s, with an almost triple increase compared to the previous generation, called Baby Boomersborn between 1946 and 1964. According to the Cancer Incidence Trends in Subsequent Social Generations in the US Published on JAMAthe incidence of this neoplasm is increasing in many Western countries, with Italy holding a sad record for the highest incidence, especially among women.

The Chernobyl nuclear accident in the 1980s had a significant impact, causing an increase in thyroid neoplasms in places affected by radiation. The iodine-131 released in these cases attaches to the thyroid gland, favoring its poor functioning. According to Claudio Spinelli, professor at the University of Pisa:

“By not recognizing these substances, the thyroid cells undergo such modifications that they can evolve towards a neoplastic form. These molecules can be found in the air, water, food and can be inhaled, ingested, as well as coming into contact with our skin.”

Other factors such as technologies imaging more advanced, such as CT scan and magnetic resonance imaging. Exposure to endocrine disruptors such as pesticides could also contribute to the increase in cases.

ll thyroid cancer represents approximately 60% of malignant thyroid tumors and manifests itself mainly in the form of papillary or papillary-follicular adenocarcinomas. Other types of thyroid cancers include Hurthle cell thyroid cancer, poorly differentiated thyroid cancer, anaplastic thyroid cancer, and medullary thyroid cancer. These tumors are divided into medullary, papillary, anaplastic and follicular. Some of them are rarer and more aggressive than others. It is important to pay attention to the symptoms and the constant increase in cases of thyroid cancer, especially among young.

Even if the prognosis For thyroid tumors is generally favorable, it is important to be aware of symptoms that may indicate the presence of a tumor, such as palpable nodules, changes in the voice, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, and difficulty swallowing. Thyroid nodules are often benign, but may be malignant if they are solid, rapidly growing, hard, associated with lymph nodes enlarged in the neck and present in men.

To prevent thyroid cancer, it is advisable to avoid exposure to radiation and endocrine disruptors, as well as undergo regular checkups to detect any early nodules. With early diagnosis and proper treatment, the chances of recovery are high and the disease can be successfully addressed.

