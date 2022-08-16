from Elena Meli

According to a study, mild gland insufficiency is not responsible for cognitive impairment. There are several evaluations in the situations of more marked defects

The development of dementia in old age not the fault of a thyroid that works a little less or a little more than it should, without to give any sign of these small alterations of its activity. It was feared, but the acquittal comes from one recent study for which over 74,000 adults were followed of which a few thousand with hypothyroidism or subclinical hyperthyroidism, i.e. without symptoms: an investigation that was necessary to resolve a much debated question, because for years it was thought that thyroid alterations were the prelude to a fate of cognitive difficulties. So that many guidelines to date have suggested screening for thyroid function in the elderlyto prevent memory deficits and the like by adjusting thyroid hormones.

The test used According to the research results for unnecessary: ​​The new data was collected on a large number of people who underwent the Mini Mental State Examination, a test used routinely for the diagnosis of cognitive decline and dementia, and show that there is no significant association between thyroid dysfunction and global cognitive function, n memory or executive function disorders (those that allow us to activate strategies appropriate to our purposes, inhibit inappropriate responses, organize actions and so on, ed), he comments Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology. On the contrary, people with subclinical hypothyroidism performed better compared to those who had normal thyroid function. There are no associations between thyroid dysfunction and annual changes in global cognitive function, nor with the development of new cases of dementia.

Almost complete acquittal An acquittal across the board: no firm conclusions can be drawn, in fact, on the relationship between cognitive decline and full-blown hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidismtherefore symptomatic, because the cases were few to be able to issue a sure verdict. Certainly for the study it clears the mild thyroid changes that do not give symptoms: it doesn’t make much sense to look for them and solve them to hope to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, because according to the authors a therapy, in addition to not improving cognitive performance, it could result in over-treatment with possible side effects like a dangerous atrial fibrillation.

Specific categories of people However, the case of specific categories of people is different, as Colao points out: Thyroid screening is always useful in those familiar with thyroid disease and in those who report symptoms such as fatigue, headache, slowing of speech and thought, concentration deficit, mood alteration. And if there are already signs of cognitive impairment, investigate the thyroid gland.