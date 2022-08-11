There is good news for owners of Nintendo Switch. Thymesia will also arrive on the hybrid console: however the bad news is that it will be a cloud version.

Developer OverBorder Studio and publisher Team17 have announced that they are indeed bringing the next action RPG to the Nintendo Switch, but an active high-speed internet connection will always be required. This cloud version will launch digitally via Nintendo eShop on August 18, 2022 in conjunction with the other versions.

“The once thriving kingdom of Hermes is now experiencing a wretched time“it says in the game description.”Considered the answer to all the evils of the realm, alchemy became a widespread practice in the territory and the inhabitants welcomed it into their homes, using it to empower and heal as they saw fit. When the cost of alchemy became too high, several attempts were made to stop its use, but they all failed, one after another, and the whole realm suffered the catastrophic consequences. Within days, the kingdom slipped into chaos, with infected monsters roaming the bloody streets, and finding a cure now seemed impossible.“.

“Corvus is the kingdom’s last glimmer of hope: Hermes’ fate is in his feathered hands. The truth is buried deep in the memories that Corvus has scattered throughout this cursed world and only by finding them will the kingdom be saved; however, every time he dives into it again, trying to reconstruct the truth, he finds only more secrets“.

Source: Gematsu