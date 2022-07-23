It will only be 9 more days that we will have to wait to enjoy this title.

Thymesia, an action RPG title, has announced that the game will undergo a slight delay of a few days Initially this work had planned to go on the market on August 9, but now the new release date for this dark souls-like is he August 18th.

This has been made known by both OverBorder Studio and Team 17 via Steam: “After hearing the feedback from the community regarding our recent demo on Steam, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Thymesia a few daysthe game will arrive on August 18.”

The developers have gathered the opinions of those users who had access to the demo: “We are 100% committed so that Thymesia has the best possible experience and these extra days will give us the necessary time to do the changes and fixes that are necessary.”

The Thymesia official Twitter account He also shared the news through said social network, as well as this gameplay excerpt where it allows us to see more about his combat. This title will arrive for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S leaving behind challenging combat in a dark fantasy environment.

