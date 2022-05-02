Initially scheduled for last December, Thymesia it has been postponed for a few months, giving the developers time to work even better on the game. We now have a new release date which will hopefully be the final one.

And it is therefore the August 9 that we will be able to find out what this title has in store thanks to a coordinated launch by Team17 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Steam and GOG. However, only Steam players will be able to download the playable demo which will be made available very soon until May 9th.

Set in a plague-ravaged kingdom, this sinister action RPG features a protagonist named Corvus and a combat system that seems particularly interesting for a game of this genre. Corvus’ strength is to be able to steal diseases from enemies to turn them into weapons, which materialize in a turquoise aura. For the occasion, a trailer has also been released that you can view below.

We therefore remind you that Thymesia will be available from 9 August on PC, Xbox Series X / S and PS5.

Source: Gematsu