Although there is currently no release date for ThymesiaThe development studio recently released a new gameplay video that shows the game in action.

In the video we can see what looks like an outpost and our protagonist making his way killing armored enemies. Set in a world ravaged by a plague, Thymesia will challenge players with frantic melee combat and reveal the mysteries that haunt the game world.

At the center of the story is there Corvus, a mysterious character capable of taking the diseases of enemies and using them as weapons against his opponents; players will engage in visceral combat, combining ferocious offensive skills, perfectly synchronized parries and dynamic dodges to take down merciless enemies.



Please note that Thymesia come to PC, Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5: The title will be published by Team17.