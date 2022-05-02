Publisher Team17 and developer OverBorder Studio announced the availability from the PC demo from Thymesiapromising soulslike in development for next-generation PCs and consoles, namely PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The demo will be playable from today May 2, until May 9, 2022 and essentially serves to collect feedback. Precisely for this reason, players are invited to comment on it in a dedicated thread on the game’s official forum on Steam.

In case of bug particularly serious, you can make your reports in a dedicated sub-forum.

To download the Thymesia demo you can start from Steam page of the gamewhere you will find a green banner with the words “Download Thymesia Demo” and the appropriate “Download” button.

Thymesia, will it be a good soulslike?

Just today the release date of Thymesia was announced with a new trailer: August 9, 2022. Let’s also re-read the official description:

A calamity strikes in a kingdom that based its prosperity on the alchemical arts. After discovering the cost, an attempt to stop such practices backfires. Within days, the kingdom falls prey to chaos and the streets fill with monsters.

The key to understanding the phenomenon lies in the hands of Corvus, whose memory has been lost. The truth lies in his memories, but every attempt to make them resurface culminates in new secrets to be discovered.

Features

Dominate the pestilence

Master the plague of the terrible bosses you face and use their power as a weapon. Give them a taste of their own medicine – it’s the only way to survive in this now devastated kingdom.

Use the power of the crow

Transform into your raven during battles. Throw your feathers like daggers and take out enemies with the agility of a raptor.

Fight for life

Upgrade and modify your basic weapons and movements. Shape your play style and prepare to face the challenges that await you.

Shattered memories

Recover your memories during the adventure. The choices you make and the items you collect will allow you to access different endings. Put the pieces of your life back together and discover your truth.