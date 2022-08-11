Team17 and the developers of OverBorder today announced that the souls-like action RPG Thymesia will also come up Nintendo Switch in the cloud versionwith release date set at August 18, 2022, or in conjunction with the launch of the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view below.

In Thymesia, we take on the role of the mysterious Corvus, half human and half crow, as he tries to piece together his lost memories, to save himself and the kingdom he once called home. The game features punishing difficulty combat, in full souls-like style, and focused on Corvus’ ability to steal the pestilential weapons of the enemies and use them against them, on dynamic dodges and a combat system that in general seems to reward an aggressive approach. . If you want to know more, we suggest you read our tried-and-true Thymesia.

“The once thriving kingdom of Hermes is now experiencing a wretched time,” reads the official description.

“Considered the answer to all the evils of the realm, alchemy became a widespread practice in the territory and the inhabitants welcomed it into their homes, using it to enhance and heal as they saw fit. When the cost of alchemy became too high , several attempts were made to stop its use, but all failed, one after another, and the whole realm suffered the catastrophic consequences. Within days, the kingdom slipped into chaos, with infected monsters roaming around. the bloody streets, and finding a cure now seemed impossible. “

“Corvus is the kingdom’s last glimmer of hope: Hermes’ fate is in his feathered hands. The truth is buried deep in the memories that Corvus has scattered throughout this cursed world and only by finding them will the kingdom be saved; however, every time he dives into it again, trying to reconstruct the truth, he finds only more secrets.“