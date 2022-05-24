Thymen Arensman just failed to win his first stage in a Grand Tour. The DSM rider was a few seconds short to keep Jan Hirt from winning. The Dutch showed themselves well from the front in the sixteenth stage from Salò to Aprica.

The 202 kilometer stage with almost five thousand vertical meters was a ride for the mountain goats. Koen Bouwman, as leader of the mountains classification, had circled this stage in red in his agenda, because a reward of 40 points was waiting for the top of the first two climbs. After an early attempt by Mathieu van der Poel – who actually got Mark Cavendish along – a large group finally managed to get away. Not only Bouwman was involved, Wilco Kelderman, Arensman, Wout Poels and Pascal Eenkhoorn also jumped, although Eenkhoorn had to leave early. Other well-known riders in the leading group were Lennard Kämna, Guillaume Martin, Alejandro Valverde, Simon Yates and Giulio Ciccone. Ciccone in particular was a dangerous customer in the leading group for Bouwman. The Italian came first on top of Goletto di Cadino and collected 40 points, putting him virtually 29 points behind. However, he had to pay for his efforts on the Mortirolo that followed and Bouwman ran out again. Ciccone was the best in the Mortirolo stage three years ago and was the first to reach the top of the climb at the time.

Together with Arensman, Poels, Valverde, Hirt, Kämna and Hugh Carthy, Bouwman reached the top of the Mortirolo and expanded his lead in the mountains classification. Kelderman followed more than a minute behind with, among others, Yates.

Koen Bouwman. © photo: Cor Vos



Attempt by Nibali

In the sink, Vincenzo Nibali tried to put pressure on his competitors, but he did not take more than five seconds ahead. Servants returned and due to the actions of Carapaz’ teammates, peace returned. All pursuers were then recaptured, led by Bahrain-Victorious. Also Bouwman, who had to let go of the role on an uncategorized climb to Teglio. Kämna planned to start the last climb Santa Cristina with a lead and accelerated. Fifty seconds ahead of the group with Arensman, Valverde, Carthy and Hirt, he started the final climb. Poels lowered himself to do work for Landan.

But it was Landa who crashed on the final climb due to a strange maneuver by Pello Bilbao. He did not experience much hindrance, because the same Landa placed an attack as first classification man and only got Carapaz and Hindley with him.

Hirt and Arensman

Meanwhile, Arensman made the jump to Kämna. A little later, Hirt also joined Arensman and they drove to Kämna together. Arensman went up and over, but his attack was parried eight kilometers from the end by Hirt, who himself pushed through. Arensman, however, had no answer to the Czech’s acceleration and started the last five kilometers in a descending line with a fifteen seconds gap.

In the soaking descent Hirt almost fell due to cramps and problems with his bike, but luckily for him he stayed upright and he was allowed to make the victory gesture after a long, tough stage. Three years after his second place in the Mortirolo stage behind Ciccone, it was now a hit for the 31-year-old rider, who thus gave Intermarché the second stage victory after Biniam Girmay. Arensman was seven seconds short of his first Grand Tour win.

At 1.24 minute, Hindley won the sprint of the chasing group by just beating Carapaz. Carapaz and Valverde finished fifth and sixth.





View all rankings below.





