Thy will be done

“Big Willi”, a particularly strong employee at Messe Düsseldorf, has been diligently doing the preparatory work for Boot 2024. For decades, the 79-tonne crane has played a key role, lifting large yachts that travel to the water sports exhibition on the Rhine out of the river and drops them off on waiting transporters, which then transport them into the exhibition halls. It always goes on like this for days in January. This time the show will take place from the 20th to the 28th. As usual, boats and yachts are the center of interest, but other water sports such as diving, surfing, kite surfing, stand-up paddling and canoeing also take up a lot of space at the “world's largest yacht and water sports exhibition”, as Düsseldorf always proudly claims. (ll.)