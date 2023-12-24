Vienna (agencies)

The Austrian authorities thwarted two terrorist attacks on a church in Vienna and a cathedral in Cologne, Germany, before Christmas, while France strengthened security measures in anticipation of any possible attacks. The Austrian Ministry of the Interior said that internal intelligence arrested 4 people as part of an investigation into a terrorist network, after detecting indications of a possible attack on a church in Vienna and a cathedral in the German city of Cologne.

The Security and Intelligence Service of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior announced yesterday that interrogations are continuing. The Austrian authorities were not able to provide further details at the present time for reasons related to the investigation.

Earlier, the German newspaper “Bild” reported news of the arrests in Austria, in addition to the arrest of a person in Germany. The Interior Ministry in Vienna said that the security situation in Austria and throughout Europe is tense, which has prompted precautionary measures during the Christmas holidays in the form of enhanced surveillance and monitoring of public places.

Yesterday, churches that follow the Western calendar began celebrating Christmas.

In turn, France has strengthened security measures around churches during the Christmas period in anticipation of any possible attacks.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on the X platform that policemen and gendarmerie members will be deployed outside religious places to protect Christians during Christmas celebrations yesterday evening and this morning. Darmanin had previously called on police officials to remain vigilant during the celebrations. Since a teacher was attacked by an extremist last October, France has raised its alert level against terrorism to the highest level.