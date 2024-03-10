Tunisia (agencies)

Units of the Tunisian maritime border guard thwarted two crossings into the Tunisian maritime border and rescued 77 illegal immigrants of different foreign nationalities.

The General Administration of the Tunisian Guard explained, in a statement, that two operations to cross the maritime border and rescue migrants were foiled, which took place on the coasts of the cities of Zarzis and Mahdia in southern and central Tunisia, noting that legal measures had been taken regarding the migrant group.

More than 1,300 migrants who left the Tunisian coast to try to reach Europe died at sea in 2023, according to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, which specializes in migration issues.