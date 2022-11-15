Aden (Al Ittihad)

The US Navy thwarted an attempt to smuggle large quantities of materials used in the manufacture of explosives on a sea route in the Gulf of Oman that is used to smuggle weapons to the terrorist Houthi militia, while the Yemeni government decided to update the “black list” of the political and field leaders of the militias to include those impersonating officials and those involved in violations, targeting and threats. Economic interests and international navigation, publicizing them and prosecuting them criminally.

Yesterday, the US Navy announced the interception of a fishing boat carrying a large amount of explosive materials on board, on a route used by the terrorist Houthi militia to smuggle weapons.

The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, said in a statement: “The boat was intercepted on November 8, while it was crossing international waters.”

According to the Navy, the ship and its crew, consisting of 4 Yemenis, were intercepted while they were crossing along a route historically used to smuggle weapons to the Houthis in Yemen.

The statement quoted Vice Admiral Brad Cooper as saying, “There is a huge amount of explosive material, enough to fuel more than 10 medium-range ballistic missiles, depending on size.”

The US forces found more than 70 tons of “ammonium chlorate” and 100 tons of “urea fertilizer”, which can be used to make explosives.

On November 13, US forces sank the ship after determining that it posed a threat to navigation for commercial shipping, while the crew was handed over to the Yemeni Coast Guard.

Last December, the US Fifth Fleet seized a shipment of guns and ammunition from a fishing vessel that it said was on its way to supply the Houthi militia.

In the meantime, the Yemeni government decided to update the “black list” of the political and field leaders of the terrorist Houthi militia to include those who impersonate officials and those who participate in violations, targeting and threatening economic interests and international navigation, publicizing them and prosecuting them criminally.

The Yemeni News Agency, Saba, stated that this came in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Aden yesterday evening, during which it approved the government’s urgent procedural policies in the legal and economic tracks to implement the Supreme National Defense Council’s decision to classify the Houthi militia as a “terrorist group” in late October.

The legal path included the preparation and preparation of black lists of entities and companies involved in financing the Houthi militia and supporting its activities, and taking legal measures to track networks dealing with it outside Yemen.

The urgent government policies stressed the collection of all legal and regular revenues of the state in the interim capital, Aden, and taking the necessary measures to secure the national ports, prevent smuggling, and apply the system of financial laws, permanently and continuously.

During the meeting, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik affirmed the confidence of the government and the Yemeni people in the international community’s standing and support for the decisions of the government and the Presidential Leadership Council to classify the Houthi militia as a “terrorist group”, including the prosecution of the Houthi leaders involved in the bloodshed of Yemenis and the threat to international navigation and the global economy.

He stressed that the decision to classify the Houthi militia as a “terrorist organization” aims to dismantle its terrorist structure and protect the affected Yemenis who face the repressive behavior and the escalating violations of these militias that threaten the interests of Yemenis and the whole world.

He stressed the government’s keenness to ensure that the classification decision does not affect commercial activity, the national private sector, and the smooth flow of materials and food commodities in a manner that preserves the livelihood and lives of Yemenis in areas controlled by terrorist militias.