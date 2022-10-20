Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai Customs continues to deal painful blows to smugglers, as the high security sense, supported by the latest international inspection devices, led to the seizure of 12.5 kilograms of marijuana, which was in the possession of a traveler from an African country. Inspection officers at the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai International Airport were able to monitor the suspicious bags after they passed the x-ray machines of the Internal Devices Department. On its role in consolidating the concept of safe customs globally by intensifying drug seizure operations and implementing new initiatives and mechanisms that achieve this goal in accordance with its 2021-2026 strategy.

By searching the first bag, an unusual density was found on the right side, and by opening it, a plastic bag was found containing marijuana, weighing 2.9 kg, and by opening the left side of the bag, another plastic bag of marijuana was found, weighing 2.7 kg, and by opening the second bag, it was found on the right side. On the narcotic marijuana weed weighed (3.4) kg, and the left side weighed marijuana (3.5) kg, bringing the total seized drugs to 12.5 kg.

Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, confirmed that the marijuana seizure reflects the integration between the different customs units at Dubai International Airport and the speed of their response in trapping anyone who tries to smuggle or pass any prohibited or dangerous materials, and about the details of the seizure, Al Kamali says, a customs officer Dubai, during a work shift in the internal devices department at the airport, suspected that there were bags for a flight coming from an African country, so he informed the mobile department to monitor the two bags, and inform the customs officer at the checkpoint at the exit gate who stopped the owner of the two bags, and asked him if he wanted to disclose Nothing answered in the negative, so that the bags were transferred for manual inspection and the seizure of narcotics.

Al-Kamali praised the efficiency and experience of the customs officers, explaining that once the seizure process was completed, legal measures were taken, a report was made and the security authority responsible for receiving the smuggled and the seizures was informed. He said: Dubai Customs spares no effort in order to achieve this strategic goal, based on being the first line of protection for society from the penetration of these destructive toxins to the health of individuals and the economy together, starting with the selection of highly qualified employees and customs officers and raising their efficiency and capabilities by enrolling them in specialized training courses that help them achieve these goals. The goal is to provide customs ports with the latest examination devices and to create pioneering systems that reveal the tricks of smugglers, especially as they resort to many deceptive methods, whether they carry out their smuggling operations inside their bags or in their clothes, or even by swallowing certain types of drugs and hiding them in the guts or hiding them inside parcels and shipments and at the bottom and sides of the bags accurately. and mastery.