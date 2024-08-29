Dubai Customs announced the thwarting of an attempt to smuggle a huge shipment of the drug “Pregabalin” weighing 1 ton and 100 kilograms, which was hidden in 40 barrels within shipments arriving at air cargo ports, using advanced customs systems.

The incident occurred after the shipment arrived at the port, and the inspection officers reviewed the documents and matched them with the shipment. After careful monitoring and analysis, it became clear that the seized substance was included in the lists of narcotic and controlled substances in the UAE.

The inspection officers notified the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Dubai Police General Command, and legal procedures were initiated against the suspects in the presence of representatives of the relevant departments from Dubai Customs and Dubai Police.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, stressed that Dubai Customs works in accordance with the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to transform Dubai into one of the top three global economic cities, while adhering to security and safety standards. He explained that Dubai Customs seeks to achieve this vision by confronting attempts to smuggle contraband at customs ports in the emirate, with the aim of enhancing sustainable economic development and implementing the objectives of its strategy to achieve leadership in safe customs worldwide by applying the best practices in the field of protection through new systems and technologies used in customs inspection to detect and confront smuggling attempts.

Director General of Dubai Customs, Dr. Abdullah Busnad, stressed that Dubai Customs strives to achieve a balance between facilitating trade movement and protecting society from the risks of smuggling, adding that the efforts made reflect the commitment of customs teams to work diligently around the clock, without affecting the speed and efficiency of the services provided.

Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Air Cargo Centers Department, stated that the security awareness of inspection officers comes as a result of continuous investments in their training and qualification, pointing out the importance of effective communication with strategic partners, which contributed to achieving the strategic goals of Dubai Customs and enhancing its position as a leading customs administration globally.