Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The joint Yemeni forces thwarted Houthi movements that posed a threat to international navigation off the coast of Hodeidah, while the Houthis targeted populated villages on the western coast.

Yesterday, the joint Yemeni forces destroyed fixed and mobile targets of the Houthi group in the coastal strip of the Al-Tuhayta district, south of Hodeidah. The military media reported that the units stationed from the joint forces in the Hodeidah axis monitored new and intense movements by the Houthi group on the coast of the “Jabaliya” region and the north of the “Al-Hayma” region as part of their plans to threaten international navigation across the Red Sea, and they were quickly dealt with firmly, confirming that direct casualties had been achieved. The new targets are fixed and moving with the appropriate weapon.

The military media also confirmed that the Houthis were forced to flee between dense farms that deprived their owners of them and turned them into tunnels and military barracks.

In another context, yesterday, the Houthi group resumed targeting populated villages on the administrative borders between the governorates of Taiz and Al-Hudaydah on the western coast of Yemen as part of its continuing violations against civilians.

Local sources reported that mortar shelling targeted the villages of “Hadiyah” and “Al-Suwaihra” in the “Maqbanah Taiz” district, adjacent to the “Hais” district, south of Hodeidah.

The sources confirmed that shells fell in the vicinity of the two villages and in the grazing areas, which sparked panic among the people, especially women and children, and prevented the shepherds from taking their livestock to graze.

In addition, as part of the security deployment campaign on the western coast, the security services were able to arrest two drug smugglers on the coast of the Dhubab District, west of Taiz Governorate. The commander of the security campaign, Brigadier General Hamdoun Al-Subaihi, said that “the smugglers were seized with a quantity of drugs, they were transferred to the competent authorities, and the seized quantity was destroyed.”

He explained that the campaign will continue to combat smuggling in all its forms, whether smuggling weapons, narcotic materials, or human trafficking, by pursuing gangs that exploit illegal immigration from the African bank of the Red Sea.

In another context, the European Union ambassadors to Yemen, at the conclusion of their joint visit to the city of Aden, renewed their emphasis on the support of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and its unity and the cohesion of the Council.

In a press statement, the ambassadors stressed “the need for unity of purpose among the Yemeni government in light of the current extremely complex circumstances.”