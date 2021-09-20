Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, Agencies)

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen thwarted a terrorist attack by two booby-trapped boats belonging to the Houthi terrorist militia in the port of Salif, while the Yemeni army, backed by tribal fighters, liberated military sites on the Qanaw and Khanjar fronts in Al-Jawf Governorate, while the prominent militia leader Abu Al-Karar Al-Nahari was killed. He was shot dead by the joint forces during clashes south of Al-Hodeidah Governorate. These developments came while the “Masam” project was able to extract 1,351 Houthi mines during the third week of this month.

Yesterday, the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced the destruction of two booby-trapped boats belonging to the Houthi terrorist militia in the Salif port in the west of the country before carrying out a hostile operation. The coalition indicated that it thwarted an imminent Houthi attack that threatens shipping lanes and global trade.

In a statement, the coalition said that the Houthi militia’s continued threat to shipping lines and global trade. The coalition has repeatedly stressed that the Houthi militia’s systematic and deliberate attempts to target civilians and civilian objects.

In addition, the Yemeni army forces, backed by tribal fighters, managed to liberate and restore military sites, and inflicted losses on the Houthi militias in equipment and lives on the Qanaw and Khanjar fronts, northeast of Al-Jawf.

A military source said that the army carried out a surprising counterattack that killed and wounded dozens of militias, on the Qanaw and Khanjar fronts.

The source added that the military operation achieved its goals by liberating sites that were under the control of the militias, stressing that the focused army strikes forced the remaining militia members to flee.

He pointed out that the enemy’s losses are heavy, including the damage and destruction of a number of combat mechanisms that were in the possession of its terrorist elements.

On the western coast, a prominent Houthi leader called “Abu al-Karar al-Nahari” was shot dead by the joint forces during clashes south of Hodeidah Governorate.

And the media of the joint forces quoted sources as saying that the Houthi leader was killed in clashes that the joint forces resolved when they responded to an attack launched by the militias on the “Al-Faza” and “Al-Jabali” areas in the “Al-Tahita” district.

The sources confirmed that “Al-Nahari” was killed, along with a group of Houthi elements, who tried to attack the sites of the joint forces in “Al-Faza and Al-Jabalia”.

Al-Nahari is one of the most prominent leaders in the ranks of the Houthi militia in the so-called “reserve and rapid intervention forces.”

The “Al Jabaliya” front on the western coast of Yemen witnessed clashes for the second day in a row due to the escalating violations of the Houthi militia.

The military media of the joint forces reported that the reconnaissance units monitored the movements of the militias affiliated with Iran, with the arrival of reinforcements to them from the “Zubaid” side, and they were quickly dealt with successfully, stressing that the units stationed in the “Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza” areas of the “Al-Tahita” district engaged in clashes with the Houthi militias with various weapons. He also confirmed the killing and wounding of a number of militia members and forcing the rest to flee in terror through the Zabid line.

Also on the western coast, a person in his sixties was wounded by militia bullets in the Hays district, south of Hodeidah governorate.

A local source said that Ahmed Abdullah Khediri (60 years old), was shot by a Houthi militia member near the village of Al-Akash, located to the west of the district. The source indicated that Khudairi was injured while tending his sheep, and he was taken to a medical point belonging to the joint forces to receive first aid.

In another context, the project of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center “Masam” to clear the Yemeni lands of mines managed, during the third week of September, to remove 1,351 mines planted by the Houthi militia in various governorates.

The center explained, in a statement, that the removed mines included 13 anti-personnel mines, 432 anti-tank mines, 905 unexploded ordnance, and one explosive device, bringing the number of mines cleared this month to 4,030 mines, noting that the total that was cleared since the beginning of the project. So far, it has reached 275,305 mines, which were randomly planted by the Houthi militia and caused the deaths of innocent children, women and the elderly.