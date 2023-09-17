Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

Somali security forces thwarted a terrorist attack with a car bomb in the capital, Mogadishu, while seven leaders of the Al-Shabaab terrorist movement were killed in a military operation in the center of the country.

The Somali news agency, SONA, reported yesterday that security forces seized a car bomb in Mogadishu in the Dar es Salaam region.

The security forces, with the help of the region’s authorities, succeeded in seizing the car filled with TNT, which is used in bombings. The driver who was arrested is being investigated, indicating that he will be brought to justice, according to Somali police spokesman Major Siddiq Adam Ali, who said: The vehicle carries 10 gallons of explosives on board.

In another context, 7 leaders of the Al-Shabaab terrorist militia linked to Al-Qaeda were killed in a military operation in the Galgadud region in the center of the country.

The military operation, carried out by army forces, took place in an area located near Ron Nergod in Middle Shabelle Governorate, in cooperation with the popular resistance in the region.