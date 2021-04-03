Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it had thwarted an imminent attack with a mine boat launched by the pro-Iranian terrorist Houthi militia south of the Red Sea.

Yesterday, the coalition stated that it destroyed a remote-controlled booby trapped boat belonging to the Houthi militia in the port of Al-Salif in western Yemen. The coalition stressed that the Houthis continue to threaten shipping lines and global trade, accusing the militias of using the Stockholm Agreement concluded between them and the internationally recognized Yemeni government in late 2018 as an “umbrella for launching hostile attacks from Hodeidah.”

And last Sunday, the coalition announced the destruction of two booby-trapped boats belonging to the Houthi militia, before carrying out an imminent attack from Hodeidah.

In recent days, the Iranian-backed militias have intensified their attempts to target civilian and economic objects in the Kingdom in attempts that have drawn condemnation from several Arab and Western countries, stressing their support for the Kingdom and its security, denouncing the Houthi terrorist attacks.

Also in Hodeidah, 7 Houthi snipers were killed by the anti-sniper unit of the joint forces on the western coast fronts during the past four days. The military media reported to the joint forces that the terrorist militia affiliated with Iran planted a new sniper batch between the farms located on the “Zabid” line to target the “Al-Jabaliya” area in the Al-Tuhayat district, after previous batches were killed, stressing that the anti-sniper unit neutralized 7 militia snipers after carefully monitoring the locations Their stationing during their targeting of villages and farms, and their attempts to target the sites of the stationed units of the joint forces to secure the Al-Jabaliya area.

The military media distributed a video documenting the moment of elimination from the militia snipers referred to.

The anti-sniper unit in the joint forces is a qualitative strike force that has proven its skill and greatly in getting rid of Iranian militia snipers.

In addition, the Houthi militia suffered great human and material losses yesterday, with the Yemeni army and tribal fighters’ fire, and the air raids of the coalition to support legitimacy in the west of the Ma’rib governorate.

A military source said that the army forces dealt with Houthi elements while they were trying to attack one of the military sites on the “Al-Kasara” front, confirming that all these elements were killed or wounded by the army’s fire. The source explained that the army forces recovered all the Houthi militia members’ possession of various weapons and ammunition, while the army artillery destroyed a Houthi crew carrying ammunition.

Simultaneously, the coalition aircraft to support the legitimacy destroyed a number of Houthi crews carrying reinforcements on their way to the front, and all Houthi elements on board were killed. In other raids, the coalition warplanes targeted sporadic militia gatherings in the west of Marib, causing heavy losses of equipment and lives.

In the context, a child was killed and 5 others were wounded yesterday, by shrapnel of a missile fired by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia on a densely populated residential neighborhood, north of the city of Ma’rib.

A local source said that two of the wounded were in critical condition, and that the missile also caused material damage and caused severe damage to two homes and a bus in the targeted neighborhood. The source indicated that the Houthi militia continues to commit its horrific crimes against civilians and continues to intensively bomb residential neighborhoods and camps for the displaced in the city of Marib with ballistic missiles and drones that endanger the lives of more than 2 million civilians from the city’s residents.

Meanwhile, a number of the terrorist Houthi militia members were killed by the Yemeni army and tribal fighters in the east of the “Bir Al-Raziq” area in Al-Jawf governorate. A military source confirmed that the army forces targeted a group of Houthi militias in “Hawishian” sites. The source indicated that the targeting resulted in deaths and injuries among the militias and the destruction of three vehicles as a result of the explosion of a landmine planted by the militias earlier.

The source also confirmed that the army forces will continue the battles until the liberation of all parts of Yemen from the rebel Houthi militia, and the restoration of all state institutions from its grip, indicating that the militias are still pushing the deceived into their futile battles.