Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The US Central Command announced yesterday that one of its destroyers responded to a distress call from a tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands in the Red Sea the day before yesterday, indicating that it had been attacked by the Houthis, but the attack failed and the US ship shot down a drone that targeted it.

The Central Command added, in a statement on its account on the “X” platform, that Houthi fighters tried to board the tanker via boats, but they failed.

The statement stated that after they failed to control the ship, the Houthis fired two missiles from their areas of control in Yemen at the tanker, but they were unable to hit it.

The destroyer “USS” was shot down. Maysoon,” a drone launched from Houthi-controlled areas towards it while responding to the distress call, “in self-defense,” and no casualties occurred and no ships were damaged, according to what US Central Command said.

In this context, the European Union warned the Houthi group of its continued threat and attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, while Washington confirmed that the Houthis’ continued threat to navigation threatens the failure of the peace process and reclassifies them as a terrorist group. In a statement yesterday, the European Union called on the Houthi group to stop carrying out terrorist attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and threatening the food security of Yemen in light of the stifling humanitarian crisis that the country is suffering from.

The statement indicated that the continued Houthi attacks on shipping lines will undermine Yemen's security, including its food security. Most of the food imports into the country pass through the Red Sea.

The Union expressed its strong condemnation of the recent Houthi missile attacks, including the attack on the Norwegian tanker Strinda, and considered that “multiple attacks from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen threaten international navigation and maritime security, which represents a grave violation of international law.”

In its statement, the Union considered the Houthis’ interference in navigational rights and freedoms “unacceptable,” indicating that it is coordinating with its partners in order to confront these violations that threaten peace and security in the region, given the strengthening of international and regional cooperation at this moment, more than ever. It's past, it's crucial.

The US administration, in turn, warned the Houthi group against their continued targeting of international shipping in the Red Sea, noting that this threatens the peace plan in Yemen, and pushes towards reclassifying them as a terrorist group, according to what was reported by the British newspaper The Guardian.