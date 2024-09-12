Aden (Union)

Yemeni forces thwarted an attack launched by the Houthi group yesterday on the Batar front, west of Al-Dhale’e, in the south of the country.

According to military sources, the Yemeni forces confronted the Houthi attack, and violent clashes took place between the two sides, extending to neighboring sites in “Qala’a and Al-Harrah,” and lasting for more than an hour.

According to the same sources, the Houthi group failed to achieve any progress on the ground, and the Yemeni forces inflicted heavy human and material losses on it.

In another context, merchants in Bab Al-Salam Market in Sana’a continued to close their shops, in a general strike in protest against what they described as “arbitrary levies” imposed by the Houthi group.

Local sources said that the group is carrying out extensive extortion operations against merchants, targeting their shops in particular, which has led to the deterioration of their economic conditions and exacerbated the suffering of the population.

The sources added that the Houthis are imposing exorbitant taxes on merchants under various names, and merchants see this as an attempt to plunder their money and deepen the living crises that Yemenis are suffering from.

According to sources, many merchants who refused to pay these taxes were kidnapped, detained, and had their shops forcibly closed in many governorates under Houthi control.