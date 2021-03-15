Today, Monday, official Syrian media outlets said that three terrorists were killed while thwarting a terrorist operation in the capital, Damascus.
The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that “the competent authorities foiled a terrorist operation that was targeting the city of Damascus with explosive belts, and eliminated three terrorists, and arrested three others.”
The agency quoted a security source as saying that the “conspiracy” was thwarted in cooperation with residents of two towns in the Damascus countryside.
.
#Thwarted #terrorist #operation #Damascus
Leave a Reply