EIt is a strange situation when the three-time champion of the past four years is not automatically among the favorites for the title in the 2023/24 handball season that is now beginning. At THW Kiel, they accepted this largely without emotion. Coach Filip Jicha, 41 years old, made it clear that expert tips and forecasts interest him little or not at all: “Our successes speak for themselves, for the boys. We will not change anything on our way. We won’t be the loudest, but we’ll work all the harder.”

His team from Kiel could set a first exclamation mark this Wednesday (7:00 p.m. at Dyn) when they meet the cup winners in the Supercup in Düsseldorf, the Rhein-Neckar Löwen – by the way, Jicha herself counts among the contenders for the German championship.

At THW Kiel we continue to think big

The doubts of the experts in defending the title go back to the dramatically changed squad of Kiel. Goalkeeper Niklas Landin, playmaker Miha Zarabec and right-hander Sander Sagosen have left THW. Landin in particular, probably the world’s best goalkeeper, was often the life insurance company in Kiel in the league and also played a very important role as a leader inside. He exemplified professionalism according to Jicha’s taste. It’s a realization of the big titles of the past few years: it doesn’t work without an outstanding goalkeeper. Zarabec came without friction when he was needed. Sagosen was the energy source from the backcourt, especially in his first two years.

This is an upheaval that only happens every year. That is why the word “humility” is often used in the Kiel area; Jicha also puts it in his mouth, speaks of one of the first two ranks as a goal for the season in order to reach the Champions League again. But with a total budget of over 13 million euros – a good four million more than the competition – the THW will never bake small rolls. Rather the opposite. His group is still experienced, clever and capable of winning the title.



Not interested in expert opinions: Coach Filip Jicha

:



Image: dpa



But in addition to the prominent departures, Jicha is plagued by injuries to old hands Steffen Weinhold (37) and Hendrik Pekeler (32). They are missing at the start. Captain Domagoj Duvnjak is 35, defender Patrick Wiencek is a year younger. All of these are indications that this squad needs fresh energy. Namely players like Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, who is only 21 years old and learned to play handball in the Faroe Islands. He is one of the four newcomers.







The necessary rejuvenation in the bone mill Handball Bundesliga is being promoted, and should there actually be a loss of quality this year, THW Sport Managing Director Viktor Szilagyi has made provisions for the next few seasons: For the 24/25 season, two interesting professionals for the outside and back court expected on the right, and no later than 25/26 he wants to close the suspected gap in the goal. Then there’s Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, the Barcelona keeper who has always tussled with Landin for the world’s best goalkeeper crown.

Courting him had electrified the whole of Handball Kiel in early summer; in fact, his commitment underscores Kiel’s ambitions beyond the day – like back then with Sagosen. “We have consistently continued our line with this early release date,” said Szilagyi, 44, referring to Pérez de Vargas, the “Zebra-Journal”. The statement behind this transfer: In Kiel people continue to think big. This is the only way to achieve the longed-for goal of the Champions League title.

Incidentally, Szilagyi has further improved his own standing with the Pérez coup. In terms of farsightedness and planning security, no one can fool the THW anyway. However, what the club cannot prevent is that there is now speculation as to whether Pérez de Vargas might appear earlier because Barcelona have to save – including the handball department. The current goalkeeper duo of Tomas Mrkva and Vincent Gérard from Kiel will have to live with that. They do not have the top quality of their Danish predecessor.







All in all, THW feels very comfortable in its new role. Anyone who has become German champion 23 times, who has the largest hall, the widest fan base and a coach who knows how to win titles, is not afraid a year ago when other people are at the top of the list of favourites.