Thus you must share your ID safely in shops and online

The exchange of personal information has become a common practice, both in the physical and virtual world. However, sharing sensitive data, such as the National Identity Document (DNI), without taking adequate precautions, can have serious consequences. Although the ID is often requested to carry out administrative procedures, purchases on-line Or identify in commercial establishments, it is essential to do it safely to avoid falling into wrong hands. The risk of being a victim of fraud or identity theft is latent, and that is why cybersecurity experts underline the importance of knowing how to share this type of information reliably.

In the digital environment, security and privacy are more relevant than ever, especially when information is handled as crucial as ID. Many users are not aware of the vulnerabilities inherent in the sending of documents through non -protected channels, such as non -encrypted emails or messaging applications that do not provide sufficient guarantees.

How to share your DNI safely in physical stores

When it comes to sharing the ID in a physical trade, it is essential to know when it is strictly necessary. Sometimes, this document is requested to verify the age or identity of the client. Consumers should ask if there are alternatives, such as the use of other identification methods, such as fidelity cards or similar systems. In addition, you should never leave visible ID in the store, since some data, such as number or address, can be used improperly.

If it is essential to provide the ID in an establishment, it is advisable to let it photocopy or take images without further ado. Instead, you can choose to show it briefly, without letting them manipulate or store. It is also advisable to ensure that the company has a safe system to manage the data and that it is complying with data protection regulations.

How to share your ID by email or online shops

As for sharing the ID online, the situation requires even more precautions. Although digital platforms have advanced in terms of security, many users continue to make mistakes when sending personal data by insecure channels.

Experts recommend avoiding sending images or ID files through these platforms, especially if they are not encrypted, since the risk that information is intercepted by cybercriminals is considerably high.

The use of messaging services, such as WhatsApp, although it is common to share data quickly, also presents risks if appropriate measures are not taken. Although WhatsApp uses end -to -end encryption, which means that the messages are protected while traveling between the issuer and the receiver, there are still vulnerabilities if the user’s device is compromised.

In this sense, experts advise to take additional precautions, such as verification of the recipient’s identity before sending any sensitive information or sending the Black and White ID and pixeling not necessary data. In addition, it is not advisable to send documents such as DNI through public Wi-Fi networks, since these do not offer enough security to protect the transmitted data.

Risks of sharing documents

Sharing sensitive documents such as DNI in line entails several risks, mainly identity theft and fraud. If adequate security measures are taken, cybercriminals can intercept the data through non -encrypted platforms or insecure emails. This type of information can be used to make fraudulent purchases, access bank accounts or falsify official documents.

Methods like him Phishing They can lead users to share their data involuntarily, which makes it easier for criminals to use them for malicious purposes. That is why experts suggest using safe platforms and avoid sharing DNI in unprotected networks.

To reduce the risks, it is advisable to use cloud storage services with encryption and always verify the identity of the recipient. It is also preferable to send only the necessary part of the DNI or use pixelated versions of the document to protect the most sensitive data. These practices, which are collected by the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe), will help guarantee the security and privacy of personal information.