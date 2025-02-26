Most likely, if you are taking the pill, either to prevent pregnancy (or to help treat other conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome), not to improve your performance. Despite this, no one must assume want it to be a … obstacle in achieving our sports goals. Well, a set of training on training and oral contraceptives show that oral contraceptives can be doing precisely that.

For example, an interesting study, published in the Journal of strength and conditioning research, He found that the use of oral contraceptives harms the increase in muscle mass in young women, in fact that was the exact title of the publication.

In this study, the researchers examined the effect of the use of oral contraceptives in the results of the resistance training of 72 women, from 18 to 29 years old, half of whom took oral contraceptives and half not. The participants conducted 10 weeks of resistance training consisting of 13 exercises that carried out in 3 series of 6 to 10 repetitions, three days a week. The researchers controlled body composition, as well as the levels of DHEA, DHEAS and IGF-1 hormones (all of them intervene, in other things, muscle growth) and cortisol stress hormone, before and after the training period.

They discovered that the women who took contraceptive pills had significantly lower concentrations of DHEA, DHEAS and IGF-1 and higher levels of cortisol than those who did not take oral contraceptives before and after the training period. Depending on the type of pill that women took, there were also significant differences in the increase in lean mass.

Specifically, those who took contraceptive pills containing progestine (a synthetic version of progesterone) classified as average or highly ‘androgenic’ won a minimum amount of lean mass during the 10 -week study, compared to the profits of women who did not take oral contraceptives and with which they consumed contraceptives containing progestin classified as low Androgenic.

As a reference, progestin joins the same receptors as DHEA and other growth factors. That means that these activating hormones of muscle growth cannot enter cells to do their job. The more androgenic the progestin is, the more interferes in that process.

It is not surprising then, considering that progestin blocks anabolic hormones and pills also increase cortisol, which is catabolic, that women who take these pills see much less benefits in their work in the gym. But the story is even more complicated when it comes to oral contraceptives, especially when the amount of estradiol is observed (the form of estrogen in oral contraceptives) they contain.

In 2019, A study in women that they followed a strength training program of the lower train for ten weeks found that, while women who took oral contraceptives with lower doses (20 mcg) of estradiol, as well as those who did not take any oral contraceptive As the strength of their muscles during the study period, women who took oral contraceptives with higher levels (30 mcg) of estradiol experienced increases in muscle hypertrophy, but not in the force related to training. His muscles became bigger, but no stronger; This is not what you expect from your work in the gym.

If the weights do not care too much, this does not end here. Research has also found that oral contraceptives are associated with a Maximum VO2 decrease (The largest amount of oxygen you can use during exercise), a lower capacity to adapt to high intensity training, as well as a Oxidative stress significantly high (not all the blueberries of the world will compensate). Oral contraceptives are also associated with fat increase and fluid retention. There is also a high risk of blood coagulation and deep venous thrombosis (TVP).

Finally, because you are not having a true period, the use of oral contraceptives makes it difficult to monitor how your body is adapting to your training, because you will not see irregularities in your menstrual cycle, which are early indicators of low Energy availability, for example.

What is the recommendation? Obviously your doctor will have to say, but keep in mind that sometimes sports performance is not among his concerns. The IUD can be a good alternative since it is a localized dose of progestine, so it has no systemic estrogen or progesterone such as those obtained with oral contraceptives and other administration methods, such as injections and patches. If a IUD does not suit you, the next best option is a progestine miniplorer alone, which has fewer side effects and it will be less likely that it affects its achievements in training than a combined oral contraceptive pill.