Greek mythology tells that not a few wayward gods and demigods were expelled from Olympus and condemned to live and die as mere humans. There is no record that Zeus humanized the god Ether, the personification of light, but we physicists have done so.

Science conquered light, the link between nature and the soul, between Physis and Psyche. We need both light and the oxygen we breathe: we also feed on light.

how to create light



In the mortal world, if we shake an electrically charged particle up and down, we can move other charges a certain distance. The electromagnetic wave that we have just created carries the energy necessary to achieve this.

This energy increases if the frequency with which we shake increases, and there comes a time when strange effects begin to take place: at 2.4 billion shakes per second (technically called hertz), the wave is capable of heating water and at 100 trillion hertz, will carry a human-perceivable amount of heat. But by moving an electron 400 trillion times per second, we produce something more than waves: we create color, passion, joy, sadness, poetry… we create light.

Unlike other phenomena inherent to human life, such as gravity or electric charge, the human being “dialogues with light”. And it does so quid pro quo, because neither we would exist without it, nor would this narrow band of electromagnetic radiation be of excessive interest if we were not as we are.

But what is light?



Pythagoras believed that light was a ray that came out of the eyes, bounced off objects, and returned to us providing images. It may seem silly, but do we see anything when we close our eyes? No. Are we sure there are stars if we don’t look? Let’s not trivialize the father of the theorem of theorems.

Between the 17th and early 20th centuries, physicists and mathematicians of the stature of Newton (with whom it was not advisable to argue), Maxwell and Einstein said that light was a stream of particles, then a wave and then particles, until Louis de Broglie settled the issue: light, like all other subatomic particles, behaves like a wave and like a jet of particles depending on the situation.

If today we bring together a physicist, an industrial engineer, a telecommunications engineer, a psychologist and an ophthalmologist and ask them what light is, some will say energy, others a sensation, others an electromagnetic wave or a jet of particles called photons and some, that a radiation that stimulates the human eye producing complex photochemical reactions in the retina. I leave it as an exercise to guess who each answer would correspond to.

Which definition is the good one? Of course, all. Or nothing. It doesn’t matter, because the singularity of light resides in the fact that it is the only natural phenomenon that we humanize by putting on a suit tailored to the human eye.

Not all lights are perceived the same



When we have a snack before exercising, we can eat from a banana to a chocolate bar. Something energetic that doesn’t get heavy. Nobody eats a hamburger with bacon, mayonnaise and a fried egg, even if it is small and weighs the same as a banana. We know that fruit and chocolate have sugars that we will burn quickly when running, while bacon has a lot of fat that takes time to burn and produces heavy digestions without energy in the short term. In other words: not all foods benefit our body equally.

Well, strange as it may seem, the same thing happens to the human eye: not all lights take advantage of it in the same way. A pistachio green light is perceived more efficiently than a purple or red one: we need more energy from the latter to have the same visual sensation as with the lurid green one.

For this reason, the lux meter of our mobile incorporates a program that imitates the response of the human eye by giving more weight to some lights than to others: our lux meter is humanized! And like him, other devices that work with light for visual applications.

Eye by day, eye by night



We have said that we perceive pistachio green better than purple. Let’s clarify: this occurs only in high light conditions (generally daytime). In the dark, the bluish tones stand out more, although we cannot distinguish the color itself.

It is the Purkinje effect and it is due to the fact that the cones (cells in the retina responsible for vision in high light) and rods (their counterparts in darkness) have different characteristics. The transition from cones to sticks when the brightness drops sharply is a major economic and road safety problem.

But we don’t just have eyes to see. Our retina also has photoreceptor cells that do not produce visual sensations, but physiological effects with important physical and psychological consequences.

On health and mood



These “non-visual pathways”, which have little to do with what we call “vision”, determine how light affects our emotions, well-being, health and happiness. If we work after hours with intense and cold light, in addition to uncomfortable glare, our body will release cortisol and not secrete melatonin, which causes stress, precipitation and, if repeated regularly over time, serious health problems.

Although active work is being done to take advantage of non-visual effects to improve productivity, ergonomics, and safety at work, there is still a long way to go before fully controlling other factors and emotional states through lighting.

Ultimately, we are as we are because what we call “light” is as it is. There is no human being who does not know, consciously or unconsciously, that his life, his state of mind, his happiness, his health and his performance depend on light. And this has led us to measure it based on physiological and psychological patterns, that is, to humanize it. Something unique in physics.

Now yes, when we contemplate a blue sky and feel optimistic, it will no longer be a coincidence, but the result of the idyll that Physis and Psyche have lived within us since we decided to humanize Ether.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.