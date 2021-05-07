In the plans of Seat, fully encompassed in the Volkswagen Group since 1986, is the launch of three families of cars, which will be located, curiously, halfway between the classic segments, such as the Ibiza, between the Polo and the Golf . At that time the Spanish firm has two models, the Marbella and the Ibiza, which occupy two segments that account for 60% of sales in southern Europe, but barely 25% in the north. And he wants a big car.

Thus it is studied that the future high-end Spanish is positioned between the Golf and the Passat. And a maximum of components from the German group must be used to lower its price. For the S3 (the name of Toledo has not yet been adopted) it is decided to start from the Volkswagen Jetta platform but heavily modified.

A key man named Goes



Since 1986, Friedrich Goes has been in charge of the Martorell technical center. It is a personal gamble that many within the VW Group believe will end his promising career. But trust your team. It is true that it only has 500 people, compared to 6,600 at the Wolfsburg technical center. Goes travels twice a month to Germany where he stays for two days each time. His excellent relationship with the majority of those responsible for the study center in Wolfsburg allows him to know in depth everything that is born there: take advantage of pieces, collaborations … One day he discovers a dashboard that has been conceived in the advanced style center of Dusserldorf for a new Audi, but which VW will not use. Goes likes it and decides to adapt it to the S3. Goes’ work is brutal, but it allows him to develop the future big Seat in just 33 months, when it had initially been thought in 48 months.

Goes also has a very good relationship with the Italian designer Giugiaro. They worked together with the Scirocco and the first Golf. He visits him in his studio in Turin, shows him the platform on which the S3 is to be based, and convinces him to collaborate with them. You are given a lot of freedom for the design although some generalities are marked. It must take into account the idea of ​​Díaz Ruiz, Seat’s commercial director, that the brand “must be a specialist in economic and sports cars, intended for customers under 50 years of age. And if they are older, to motorists who continue to feel young. With firm suspensions, short gearshift developments, audible exhausts. Performance cars. With a German quality and a Latin, Mediterranean style ”. In addition, Díaz Álvarez, chairman of the SEAT steering committee, who together with Díaz Ruiz and Goes, will make many visits to Giuigiaro, wants a comfortable interior that gives off an image of German quality and with space for five people and their luggage.

Giorgetto Giugiaro

Giugiaro and Mantovani



In September 1987, Giuigiaro presented a model to those responsible for Seat. Normally, they must send this to Wolfsburg, where the members of PSK, Volkswagen’s strategic product committee, judge it. But Goes manages to get the committee to meet in Martorell. Giugiaro and Mantovani also come from Turin, and some thirty senior Volkswagen officials. In a large room where everyone gathers, Giugiaro shows seven versions on a screen, “but there is one project that I prefer to the others,” he tells them as he reveals a model made with two different profiles. The realization is pleasant, but Ferdinand Piëch, head of Audi, says: “It is nice, but it will cost more than an Audi.”

The discussion dragged on, Giugiaro was asked many questions, some that irritated him quite a bit. There are doubts about the manufacturing costs presented, but the people of Seat defend their position that it will cost practically the same as a Jetta. Finally the project is approved although Carl Hahn, the almighty boss of the VW Group is blunt; If he doesn’t succeed, Goes, it is his head that is going to fall.

Once and even twice a week, Goes and his head of style, Martínez Sierra, travel to Turin at Ital Design. More and more technicians from different sections of Seat accompany them, and Rita Wilhemi, a specialist chassis engineer and collaborator of the Spanish firm, settles in Ital Design where Giugiaro and Mantovani work in collaboration.

In January 1988 an epoxy resin model was finished (painted gives a more realistic veneer feel than wood ones), which was sent to Wolfsburg. And it passes a final exam from the almighty PSK, although some changes are made. Giugiaro wanted to glue the glazed surfaces directly to the sheet metal, but the Germans indicate that rubber gaskets should be used, which make the process cheaper: this means reducing the glazed surface of the gate, something that Giugiaro does not like. Portón, yes and it is that it has ended up choosing, leaving aside the idea of ​​a “two and a half volumes” with a separate trunk, the bodywork in a three-volume profile, but with a large hatch, which gave it more personality and practic sense.

First prototypes



On July 15, 1988, the first rolling prototype is ready to be tested on the secret track of Ehra Lessen. A second prototype is crash tested in Wolfsburg. It complies with the official European standards, but at Volkswagen they want them to also comply with their own, even more rigorous than the American ones. The front structures are reinforced, as well as the mouth of the fuel tank, the side members … All the modifications are incorporated into the 20 rolling prototypes that Ital Design supplies to Seat.

The prototype T shown in Frankfurt

Name



As the car develops, you think about the name. Of course it would be that of a Spanish town. But which? It could be Mallorca, but this name is registered by another car brand. You think of Cádiz, but a study carried out by a research entity external to the brand throughout Europe, shows that this name is not easy to pronounce in all countries. Finally two are considered, Vigo and Toledo. The first does not sound good in all languages. On the other hand, Toledo is phonetically liked everywhere and to this is added its historical weight, the presence of three cultures in the imperial city, something that coincides with the project of making Seat an increasingly international brand. The name, after being examined at different levels, from the management of the firm to the commercial managers passing through the importers, is approved.

What car is this?



In addition, the project is subjected to the so-called “perception tests”, led by Marc Bouvier, a former man at FASA Renault and Renault in France. Some photos, without brand identification, of the future model are shown to potential users. There are those who think that it will be from Mercedes or BMW, or also from Audi or Volkswagen. When they are told that it is a future Seat, the surprise is general: the perception of the brand at that time had nothing to do with the current one.

The Seat team will participate in the All Terrain Rally World Cup with the mid-engined Toledo Marathon

Tests are also carried out later with real prototypes (as of November 1989) or they are combined with other equivalent models. In Madrid it will be held at the Hotel Convencion, without identifying initials and in the same metallic gray color and the same neutral license plate (M-0000-M). These types of tests are used for potential clients to place the future model on the market, see objectionable aspects, know its valuation according to the countries or detect its strengths or weaknesses, among other aspects. In June 1989, eight thousand people (dealers, agents, workshop managers and even mechanics) are invited to Martorell to a spectacular commercial show in three consecutive sessions. All of them must leave their photo machines at the entrance.

A spectacular montage is made, with screens and Wagnerian music. Everywhere you can see the slogan “Seat is going to the future, Seat is on the move.” Motivational speeches serve to show expansion plans and, of course, new cars. First an update of the Terra van. Then, behind a cloud, a beautiful Ibiza convertible is shown. Then comes an updated Ibiza, followed by a very general and unspecified presentation of the future Ibiza that Giugiaro is preparing. And finally, the star: the new Toledo.

A process has also been followed to make the car known to the general public, “in installments”, with saloon prototypes made by Giugiaro: the Proto T presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1989. The official designs of the car, in the final phase development, were published in August 1989 in the specialized media, although there were already those who had reproduced photos of the stock car.

On the asphalt



In the small Can Padró circuit, on October 17, 1989, the steering committee and the main directors of Seat, got behind the wheel of the third generation prototypes of the Toledo, actually the model already 85% final, in the absence of adjustments.

The Seat León of the first generation was presented to the public on May 3, 1991, within the framework of the Barcelona Motor Show. That model, thought at the beginning of the project as a substitute for Málaga, but later, clearly located on a higher step, marks a definitive step in the new Seat. It will use up to ten mechanics from Volkswagen. All four-cylinder, with six petrol between 72 and 150 hp, and four in diesel, from 64 to 110 hp: it was the first non-Volkswagen car to use the famous 110 hp 1.9 TDI.

Electric version of the Toledo used in the Barcelona Olympics for the Marathon test

This variety of mechanics, its wide body inside and with a large trunk of 550 liters (according to the demanding VDA standard), and the dynamic character of its diesel mechanics (on the test bench the 110 hp TDI … gave 120 hp) They were key aspects in the success of his commercial life, which would end in 1997. Undoubtedly that car that arrived when the athletes were preparing for the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics, left us some good “marks”.

Seat toledo marathon



Olympic Games… Marathon, the queen test and the name that served a very special Toledo that serves as an epilogue to this story. In 1992, Seat Sport, based on the Toledo I, created a racing version that it baptized as Marathon. Take advantage of the experience of the Audi Coupé Quattro Raid with which the pilot Josep María Servià had won the National Raids of 1990 and 1991. The Toledo Marathon inherits, among other components, the five-cylinder engine, which is located in a central position within the tubular structure that made up the chassis of the Seat, and that transmitted 330 hp to the ground through an all-wheel drive.

Driven by Servià himself, he made his debut in the Baja de Portugal in 1993, winning the Raid de Grecia that same season. In 1994, Seat participated in the All Terrain Rally World Cup, with very good results. The driver Erwin Weber is second in Baja Portugal and third in Baja Spain, where the good role of the team is completed with Servià’s fourth place . The same Servià will achieve with the Toledo Marathón the second place in the Raid of Greece.