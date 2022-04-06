A micro camera, small like many others. But special, because the only one that broadcasts the duels on the track of Formula 1 and Formula E. We are talking about the Driver’s Eye, the device designed by Racing Force – an Italian company that develops and produces safety accessories for drivers and cars in the world automobile competitions, also listed on the Milan Stock Exchange – thanks to the joint efforts of a team of nearly 10 people. Most of them work on electronics, with the help of the Zeronoise brand (which challenges rivals in the field of action-cams and go-pro’s); the remainder on helmets, taking advantage of Omp’s historical knowledge in the racing world: a Ligurian company from Ronco Scrivia that serves 60% of the Circus drivers, collaborating for over 20 years with the FIA ​​and providing safety tools for more than 10. E which – together with Bell, Zeronoise and Racing Spirit (technical racing clothing brand) – is incorporated into Racing Force.